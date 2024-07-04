Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, July 4, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices jump to nearly 2-week high in early trade - July 4, 2024
- Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100 - July 4, 2024
- Gold prices settle at 1-month high as silver jumps 4% - July 3, 2024