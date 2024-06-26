Upcoming PCE report expected to show mild inflation decline. Gold price slumped more than 0.70% on Wednesday as the Greenback soars, underpinned by high US Treasury yields, ahead of the release of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Most-active gold futures mark lowest settlement since early May - June 26, 2024
- Gold price slumps as US Dollar soars amid high US yields - June 26, 2024
- Expert Outlook: Royal Gold Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts - June 26, 2024