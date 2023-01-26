The price of gold witnessed a sharp increase on Thursday as it rose by Rs4,900 per tola to an all-time high of Rs195,500, according to All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association. The spike was led by a sharp depreciation in value of the rupee against the US dollar that fell 9.
