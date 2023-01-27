As the Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar, domestic gold prices on Friday hit an all-time high of Rs202,500 per tola after gaining Rs7,000. According to the All Sindh Sarafa …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price soars to record high of Rs202,500 per tola - January 27, 2023
- Gold price shoots to record high, now stands at Rs202,500 per tola - January 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Trader Reaction to $1947.90 Sets the Tone on Friday - January 27, 2023