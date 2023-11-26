The price of gold has reached record high, surging to Tk1.08 lakh per bhori. The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) adjusted the gold price, attributing the increase in the global market. With …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price soars to Tk1.08 lakh per bhori - November 26, 2023
- Gold vs. art: Which could get me more cash? - November 26, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices November 26: 18-Carat Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper To Rs 46,718 Per 10 Grams - November 26, 2023