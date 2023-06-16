The price of gold has escalated by Rs 800 per tola in the domestic market today. Fine gold is being traded at Rs 111,800 per tola on Friday. It was sold at Rs 111,000 per tola on Thursday according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association.
