Gold price surged in the trading week of March 18 to 23 as investors scurried to safety after US President Donald Trump moved towards long-promised anti-China tariffs, prompting a response from China amid fears of a global trade war. “Moreover, softening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price spikes as trade war looms - March 25, 2018
- Gold Prices – Weekly Outlook: March 26 – 30 - March 25, 2018
- Gold Speculators Continued To Shed Bullish Net Positions This Week - March 25, 2018