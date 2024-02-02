Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a one-month peak touched on Thursday. Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the critical US jobs report. A combination of factors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stable at five-week peak - February 2, 2024
- Gold price stands tall near one-month peak as spotlight shifts to US NFP report - February 2, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Will solid US Nonfarm Payrolls trigger a XAU/USD correction? - February 1, 2024