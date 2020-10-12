Gold price steady after USD comes back on stimulus plan setback [Video]

Gold steadied from a three-week high on Monday as the dollar recouped some of its losses after a new U.S. coronavirus aid package ran into resistance. The Trump administration on Sunday called on …
