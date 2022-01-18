Gold is holding above $1,800 an ounce after dropping for the first time in three years in 2021 as investors started to price in tighter monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price steady as investors weigh policy outlook against omicron - January 17, 2022
- Big Ridge Gold Appoints James Maxwell to Board of Directors - January 17, 2022
- Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Production and Provides Three-Year Production and Operating Guidance - January 17, 2022