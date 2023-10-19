Gold price looks to extend upside above an 11-week high as demand for safe-haven assets remains intact due to Middle East tensions. Middle East tensions escalated after a hospital in Gaza was bombed, resulting in hundreds of casualties. US President Joe Biden said that the Pentagon has shown evidence that Israel didn’t bomb the hospital in Gaza.
