Gold price is seen consolidating in a range during the Asian session on Friday. Reviving bets for one more Fed rate hike underpin the USD and cap the metal’s upside. Receding safe-haven demand might contribute to keeping a lid on the non-yielding asset while China’s economic woes may mitigate its losses.
