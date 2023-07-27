The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revised its forecast for US economic growth for 2023 substantially upward to 0.9% compared with the 0.1% forecast released in February. Economic prospects were lifted in the face of a stronger-than-expected labor market, Reuters reported.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price struggles to extend recovery as investors await ECB policy - July 27, 2023
- Analysts trim gold outlook in absence of fresh spur - July 27, 2023
- K2 Gold Announces $1.2 Million Flow-Through Private Placement - July 27, 2023