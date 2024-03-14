Gold price falls amid caution from investors ahead of US Retail Sales, PPI data for February. Growth for both monthly and annual Core PPI is forecasted to have softened.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price suffers from firm US yields, strengthens by hot US PPI data - March 14, 2024
- Wall Street Eyes Strong Start Ahead Of More Inflation Data, Gold & Bitcoin Dip: Why This Analyst Looks Beyond AI For Growth - March 14, 2024
- Gold price tumbles as stubborn PPI dents Fed rate cut hopes - March 14, 2024