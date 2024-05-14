Gold prices fell amid lower US Treasury yields and a strong US Dollar. The US 10-year Treasury note yields 4.451% and is down nearly 4 basis points (bps) from its opening level. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against six other currencies, falls 0.20% to 105.00.
