Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and North Korea-Russia pact enhance Gold’s safe-haven appeal. Gold prices advanced sharply by more than 1% on Thursday during the North American session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price surges as Fed rate cut bets lift prices to two-week peak - June 20, 2024
- Gold and silver futures settle at two-week highs - June 20, 2024
- Silver price today: Silver is up 2.22% today - June 20, 2024