The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1750 on Monday as it was traded at Rs.161,300 against its sale at Rs159,550 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits near daily high, around $1,755 amid weaker US Dollar - November 29, 2022
- Gold gains ground as dollar pulls back - November 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Shrug Off Hawkish Fed Comments; Focus on Drop in China COVID Cases - November 29, 2022