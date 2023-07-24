KARACHI (Dunya News) – The gold prices Monday increased in due to the increase in gold prices in the international market. In the international market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $3 to $1965, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,800 and the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs2,143.
