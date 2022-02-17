Spot gold advanced 1.4% on Thursday and hit new 8-month high, as renewed tensions over Ukraine and less hawkish than expected Fed minutes, boosted demand for safe-haven metal. Fresh acceleration came …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price closing in on $1,900 as tensions escalate in Ukraine - February 17, 2022
- Gold jumps, stocks stumble as Ukraine crisis deepens - February 17, 2022
- Gold price surges on renewed geopolitical tensions - February 17, 2022