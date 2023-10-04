After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price lost its bullish momentum but managed to stabilize at around $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price tanks, US private payrolls fall by more than expected [Video] - October 4, 2023
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD37.2 Per Gramme In Local Market - October 4, 2023
- Oil, gold prices fall on Wednesday, dollar rises - October 4, 2023