Geopolitical tensions, lower U.S. dollar exposure in EM and a possible U.S. recession drive our gold price target. We make the case for gold reaching $2,075 and maintaining a higher floor price. Gold has been in a bull market for over seven years,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Target Set At $2,075 Record Level - June 15, 2023
- VanEck is bullish on gold, saying the precious metal will retake $2,075/oz - June 15, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar, yields slip after US data - June 15, 2023