Gold and silver prices are expected to rise further in 2024 as the Federal Reserve eventually will start cutting interest rate, UBS precious metals strategist Joni teves says.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price to hit $2,200 and silver could ‘really shine’ this year, UBS says - February 9, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Downward Pressure Persists - February 9, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines as bears gather traction ahead of US CPI - February 9, 2024