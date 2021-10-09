Rs 46,050 and Rs 45,940 in New Delhi and Mumbai. Silver is sold for Rs 61,200 per kilogram. 10 gm of 22-carat gold was sold for Rs 46,050 and Rs 45,940 in New Delhi and Mumbai. Gold is sold for Rs 48, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 09 October 2021: Gold prices stands at Rs 46,940 per 10 gram - October 9, 2021
- Gold futures inch higher, nursing modest weekly gain ahead of jobs report - October 8, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,940 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 61,200 a kg - October 8, 2021