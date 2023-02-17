In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,040. The same amount of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 56,770 here …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide toward $1,800 on a weekly close below $1,825 - February 17, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat costs Rs 56,730; silver at Rs 69,000 per kilo - February 17, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Where Is The Price Of Gold? - February 17, 2023