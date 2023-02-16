According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.08 percent to Rs 56,169.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat costs Rs 56,950; silver at Rs 69,000 per kilo - February 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from multi-week low, Fed rate hike jitters cap gains - February 16, 2023
- Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,160 per 10 gram - February 16, 2023