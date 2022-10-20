Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,560 today, 20 October, after a fall of Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 56,400, witnessing no change from yesterday’s price. The rate of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps sight of $1,615 and $1,600 - October 20, 2022
- Gold price today, 20. 0ct. 2022 - October 20, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,560; silver at Rs 56,400 per kilogram - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post