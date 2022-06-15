The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 15 June stands at Rs 51,710 after a fall of Rs 1,050 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 59,800, falling a staggering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 15 June 2022: Rates edge higher ahead of US Fed meet outcome; take fresh positions post FOMC - June 15, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 51,710; silver at Rs 59,800 per kilo - June 15, 2022
- Gold price today, June 15: Gold rates down by nearly Rs 1,000, Check gold price in your city - June 15, 2022