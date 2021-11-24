Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 47,980, silver trades at Rs 62,700 per kg

As per the recent Multi Commodity Exchange data, the value of gold futures rose by 0.33 percent to Rs 47,592.00 and silver futures witnessed a rise of 0.26 percent to Rs 62,671.00 …
