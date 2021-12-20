Gold futures prices fell by 0.06 percent after declining to Rs 48,565 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.52 percent, declining to Rs 61,816, according to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs 48,680; silver touches Rs 62,200 per kilo - December 20, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to retest key $1,815 supply zone amid risk-aversion - December 20, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Glitter returns as investors turn risk-shy on policy, inflation worries; resistance at Rs 48,800 - December 20, 2021