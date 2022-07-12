According to the MCX data, gold futures witnessed a gain of 0.01 per cent to Rs 50,650.00 and silver futures observed a fall of 0.37 per cent and settled at Rs 56,711.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 51,210; silver at Rs 63,000 per kilo - July 12, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 12 July 2022: COMEX gold nears 9-month low on strength in US dollar; inflation data eyed - July 12, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to take the heat from dollar - July 12, 2022