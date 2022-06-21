Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 52,080; silver at Rs 61,000 per kilo

In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 21 June stands at Rs 52,080 after a loss of Rs 100 from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,980. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 61,000, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound amid volatile global markets; softer dollar to lend support - June 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,845 resistance on softer USD, focus on Fed’s Powell - June 21, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 21 June 2022: MCX Gold may trade at Rs 50000-52000 for few sessions; support at Rs 50500 - June 21, 2022