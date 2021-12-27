Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold touch Rs 48,310; silver reaches Rs 62,300 per kilo

Prices of gold futures saw a drop of 0.07 percent to reach Rs 48,120 and silver futures fell by 0.01 percent to reach Rs 62,303, according to Multi Commodity Exchange …
