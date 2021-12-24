According to Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures prices rose by 0.06 percent to reach Rs 48,180.00 while silver futures witnessed a fall of 0.01 percent, going down to Rs 62,302.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy Silver March futures for target of 63,000: Experts - December 24, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold trades at Rs 48,290; silver reaches Rs 62,400 per kg - December 24, 2021
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday - December 23, 2021