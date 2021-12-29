According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold in Mumbai and New Delhi at Rs 47,230 and Rs 47,490, respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD down but not out while above the $1,800 mark - December 28, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat purity reaches Rs 48,230; silver touches Rs 62,500 per kg - December 28, 2021
- Gold Holds Drop on Signs Omicron Less Severe Than Previous Waves - December 28, 2021