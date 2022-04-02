Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 52,480; silver valued at Rs 66,800 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 48,110 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata …
