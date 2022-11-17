Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,370, today, 17 November. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 62,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 52,370; silver at Rs 62,000 per kilo - November 17, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay volatile, experts suggest buy on dips - November 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD tumbles to near $1,760 as risk aversion escalates - November 16, 2022