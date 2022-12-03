Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 53,950 today, 3 December, rising by Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is being purchased for Rs 65,200. The rate of the expensive metal changes daily due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises to Rs 53,950; silver at Rs 65,200 per kilo - December 3, 2022
- Gold price today, 3. Dec. 2022 - December 3, 2022
- Gold Mid-Tiers’ Q3’22 Fundamentals - December 3, 2022