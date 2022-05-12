In New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being bought and sold at Rs 46,750, as per the Good Returns website …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall Below Rs 51,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 12, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today - May 12, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,000; silver at Rs 60,400 per kilo - May 12, 2022
- Gold prices gain as dollar, Treasury yields weaken on inflation data - May 12, 2022