Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 51,370 today, 29 October in India after a fall of Rs 10. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 58,300, with no change in value …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,370; silver at Rs 58,300 per kilo - October 29, 2022
- Gold Stocks’ Winter Rally 7 - October 28, 2022
- Gold, silver prices unchanged, silver selling at Rs 58,300/kg today - October 28, 2022
Discussion about this post