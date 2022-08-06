As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) figures, the recent data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, decreased by 0.58 percent to Rs 51,864.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends lower as yields, dollar rebound after strong U.S. jobs report - August 6, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,980; silver at Rs 57,400 per kilo - August 6, 2022
- Gold price today, August 6: Gold, silver marginally higher; yellow metal stands at Rs 51,980 - August 6, 2022