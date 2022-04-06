Gold Rates Today: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,160 in Chennai. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: 10 Grams Of 24-Carat Sold At Rs 52,140. Check Latest Rates Here - April 5, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stuck in a sideways range - April 5, 2022
- Gold Prices Consolidate as the Dollar and Yields Break Out - April 5, 2022