In Kerala and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is retailed at Rs 50,110 and Rs 50,260 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 54,660 in Kerala and Rs 54,830 in Chandigarh.
