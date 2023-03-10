Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costs Rs 55,530 today, 10 March. One kilo of silver is being retailed at Rs 65,450 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 10 March: Gold trades flat as dollar, yields slip; traders eye US Fed for rate hike cues - March 10, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 55,530; silver at Rs 65,450 per kilo - March 10, 2023
- Gold Rates On 10 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 10, 2023