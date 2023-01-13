The MCX figures indicate that gold futures rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 55,980.00. Silver futures dropped 0.04 per cent to Rs 68,615.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,290; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo - January 13, 2023
- Gold prices near all-time high, big upmove unlikely in near-term; avoid short positions - January 13, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 13, 2023: Yellow metal records hike, silver trades lower on MCX - January 13, 2023