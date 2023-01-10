In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,300 today, 10 January. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 71,800 in the country with no change in its rate from yesterday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,300; silver stands at Rs 71,800 per kilo - January 10, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 10, 2023: Yellow metal records hike, silver trades lower on MCX - January 10, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 10 January: Prices flat; traders await cues from US Fed, hope for less-hawkish stance - January 10, 2023