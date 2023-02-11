The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, shows that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, declined 0.13 percent to Rs 56,780.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,160; silver at Rs 70,800 per kilo - February 11, 2023
- Gold price hangs near one-month low despite stronger US dollar - February 10, 2023
- Gold price retraces from life-time highs. Should you buy now or wait for more correction? - February 10, 2023