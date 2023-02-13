The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, reveals that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, were priced at Rs 56,740.00. witnessing no decline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could plunge to $1,825 on a sustaneid break below $1,850 - February 13, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,380; silver at Rs 70,500 per kilo - February 13, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices drop as dollar gains - February 13, 2023