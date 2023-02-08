In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,100. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 58,630 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 57,550; silver at Rs 71,300 per kilo - February 8, 2023
- Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Price Is Reversing To The - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support – Confluence Detector - February 8, 2023