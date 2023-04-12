In Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 56,350 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 61,460 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data - April 12, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 61,310; silver at Rs 77,350 per kilo - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: US CPI inflation and Retail Sales will provide guidance for further XAU/USD upside – ANZ - April 12, 2023