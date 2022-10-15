Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,400 on 15 October after a fall of Rs 600 from yesterday’s price of Rs 51,000. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 55,300 after a whooping decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$9.25 - October 15, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,400; silver at Rs 55,300 per kilo - October 15, 2022
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 - October 15, 2022
Discussion about this post